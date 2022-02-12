Favorites
To increase kitchen storage, Jun relocated the washing machine that was originally located in the kitchen island to the common bathroom, taking over the previous spot of the large washbasin. Blue tiles of various shades also help define function and create a sense of fun although the wash machine is now here.
From the front of the house, you can see that Tirranna was designed in a hemicycle shape, which Frank Lloyd Wright was known for. The main entrance to the house sits under the chimney stack near the center, while the covered breezeway on the left leads to a four-car parking structure, the greenhouse, and the caretaker’s quarters.
744 more saves