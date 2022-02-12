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Collection by Willoughby Lloyd

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Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
Located in the center of Madrid near Plaza España, Gon Architects transformed this dark, cluttered apartment into a sunny, carefully colorful home. The reimagined space is 860 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Located in the center of Madrid near Plaza España, Gon Architects transformed this dark, cluttered apartment into a sunny, carefully colorful home. The reimagined space is 860 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
In the master bedroom, the existing wardrobe was replaced with a shorter one, finished in Birch plywood. Jun added a full-height curtain system between the vanity area and bedroom that can be drawn for privacy.
In the master bedroom, the existing wardrobe was replaced with a shorter one, finished in Birch plywood. Jun added a full-height curtain system between the vanity area and bedroom that can be drawn for privacy.
To increase kitchen storage, Jun relocated the washing machine that was originally located in the kitchen island to the common bathroom, taking over the previous spot of the large washbasin. Blue tiles of various shades also help define function and create a sense of fun although the wash machine is now here.
To increase kitchen storage, Jun relocated the washing machine that was originally located in the kitchen island to the common bathroom, taking over the previous spot of the large washbasin. Blue tiles of various shades also help define function and create a sense of fun although the wash machine is now here.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
The couple’s cat, Dmitri, has a custom-carved portal to his litter box in the bathroom. “The cabin is very clean,” Emily says, “aside from the Dmitri fluff everywhere.”
The couple’s cat, Dmitri, has a custom-carved portal to his litter box in the bathroom. “The cabin is very clean,” Emily says, “aside from the Dmitri fluff everywhere.”
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
Expansive wood-framed windows stretch across the double-height living room.
Expansive wood-framed windows stretch across the double-height living room.
From the front of the house, you can see that Tirranna was designed in a hemicycle shape, which Frank Lloyd Wright was known for. The main entrance to the house sits under the chimney stack near the center, while the covered breezeway on the left leads to a four-car parking structure, the greenhouse, and the caretaker’s quarters.
From the front of the house, you can see that Tirranna was designed in a hemicycle shape, which Frank Lloyd Wright was known for. The main entrance to the house sits under the chimney stack near the center, while the covered breezeway on the left leads to a four-car parking structure, the greenhouse, and the caretaker’s quarters.
DeSilver House is a bi-level plan. The staircase was made by Unistruct Product Co in Chicago.
DeSilver House is a bi-level plan. The staircase was made by Unistruct Product Co in Chicago.
Set on a 4.3-acre wooded landscape, the Connecticut House borders a 750-acre nature preserve.
Set on a 4.3-acre wooded landscape, the Connecticut House borders a 750-acre nature preserve.

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