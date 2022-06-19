SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by DFrimer

Favorites

View 14 Photos
Patio
Patio
Anse Marcel Beach Resort from main beach
Anse Marcel Beach Resort from main beach
The Natural Reserve and the Lonvilliers Harbour
The Natural Reserve and the Lonvilliers Harbour
View from hilltop
View from hilltop
Outdoor factory image
Outdoor factory image
Peaceful living room with magnificient fireplace
Peaceful living room with magnificient fireplace
A sneak peak.
A sneak peak.
“We proposed a rule in the beginning that the architects would have complete liberty in their design,” says resident Claudio Sodi.
“We proposed a rule in the beginning that the architects would have complete liberty in their design,” says resident Claudio Sodi.
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
At the Modern Surf Shack, pandemic food delivery can be an adventure.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.
Outsite partnered with Batch on this Venice Beach home to offer a place where locals can shop, live, and work. But considering how much the address can do, not much was changed of its midcentury exterior.
The minimal form is an ideal beach side retreat and a beautiful combination of high end design and beach living.
The minimal form is an ideal beach side retreat and a beautiful combination of high end design and beach living.