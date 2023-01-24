"Property Records of California"
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Planned Living Architects designed this seaside residence in Blairgowrie for a young couple to accommodate their growing family and future use as a holiday home. The warmth of the extensive timber balances the strength and raw tactile character of the in-situ concrete walls. Glazing along the north end of the home introduces the sun-filled, secluded backyard and encourages engagement with the coastal landscape, where indigenous vegetation is making its return after bushfire.
Spyon Cop is located in the Cairngorms in Scotland, a large national park renowned for its natural beauty and access to outdoor activities like hillwalking, mountain biking and climbing. The house is located on a hilltop where the River Don bends, and overlooks beautiful views down two valleys. “Our clients wanted the house to feel like it belonged, so Spyon Cop is quite modest in its size and form, but also in its presence,” explains architect Kate Brown. “It sits gently on the land.”
