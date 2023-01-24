SubscribeSign In

"Property Records of California"

The deck was reconfigured to open on to the garden, as one enlarged and connected space.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
The grey flooring on the ground floor is polished concrete with a distinctive aggregate. Underfloor heating in the polished concrete floor allows for efficient low temperature heating throughout the home.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
The wood-wrapped tiny home features a deck pierced by a tree trunk.
Planned Living Architects designed this seaside residence in Blairgowrie for a young couple to accommodate their growing family and future use as a holiday home. The warmth of the extensive timber balances the strength and raw tactile character of the in-situ concrete walls. Glazing along the north end of the home introduces the sun-filled, secluded backyard and encourages engagement with the coastal landscape, where indigenous vegetation is making its return after bushfire.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
Spyon Cop is located in the Cairngorms in Scotland, a large national park renowned for its natural beauty and access to outdoor activities like hillwalking, mountain biking and climbing. The house is located on a hilltop where the River Don bends, and overlooks beautiful views down two valleys. “Our clients wanted the house to feel like it belonged, so Spyon Cop is quite modest in its size and form, but also in its presence,” explains architect Kate Brown. “It sits gently on the land.”
The clients have filled Spyon Cop with a collection of vintage Mid-Century modern pieces, including the coffee table, sideboard and dining chairs.
The sod roof is angled to create a sweeping elevation on approach and is planted with grass tussocks cut from the hillside during construction. “The tussocks camouflage the house, melting it into the landscape,” explains architect Kate Brown.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
