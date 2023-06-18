SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sarah Trignano

Favorites

View 31 Photos
Two sizable storage drawers pull out from beneath the built-in daybed in the living area.
Two sizable storage drawers pull out from beneath the built-in daybed in the living area.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)

11 more saves