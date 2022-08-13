SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Randy kaufman

Favorites

View 8 Photos
The black-stained cedar facade pops against the home's sprawling lawn and surrounding countryside. A detached carport sporting a similar style offers additional storage.
The black-stained cedar facade pops against the home's sprawling lawn and surrounding countryside. A detached carport sporting a similar style offers additional storage.
A view from the kitchen to the exterior courtyard.
A view from the kitchen to the exterior courtyard.
The glass-enclosed dining space, which is part of the new renovation, looks out onto the backyard and pool.
The glass-enclosed dining space, which is part of the new renovation, looks out onto the backyard and pool.
In winter, when heavy snows blanket the home's angular form, strategically positioned glazing preserves views of the outside while remaining an inconspicuous presence in the landscape.
In winter, when heavy snows blanket the home's angular form, strategically positioned glazing preserves views of the outside while remaining an inconspicuous presence in the landscape.
The Invisible House in Moreton Paddox, Warwickshire, is currently listed for £2,000,000 (approximately $2,295,000 USD) by The Modern House and co-listed with Knight Frank.
The Invisible House in Moreton Paddox, Warwickshire, is currently listed for £2,000,000 (approximately $2,295,000 USD) by The Modern House and co-listed with Knight Frank.
Floor plan of the Patton New Century House by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects
Floor plan of the Patton New Century House by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects