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Found in Seis am Schlern, Italy, this ornate, gothic-style staircase is a showstopper. The black metal tread and railing heighten the home’s drama and elegance. Designed by Italy’s Network of Architecture, the idea behind the detailed staircase design is that the further one ascends, the more it heightens intimacy.
In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. Their first 540-square-foot Tetra-One ADU in La Jolla proved that advanced engineering and CLT panels could create beautiful, flexible, and compact spaces while reducing construction time and environmental impact.
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