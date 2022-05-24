Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The cabin lit up at night.
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
The aptly-named Ravine House sits at the edge of a ravine, a nod to the wildness at the gates, a notion reinforced in the scenes where Chloe waits outside the house.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The couple added a 50-year-old olive tree to create a sense of arrival for guests.
In the kitchen, olive green cabinets pair with Calacatta marble, stylish fixtures, and a circular, wood-clad island.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
The oak stairs and railings were built by the sisters’ carpenter father, Mikal, with the help of a contractor.
The glass entrance leads to the main living area where a long, curved built-in sofa provides an idyllic conversation starter. A stone fireplace complements the red-hued flooring.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The screened porch provides a covered outdoor space that is still open to the elements. Scott built many of the furnishings himself, including the coffee table and integrated bench.
Replacing a door, the new bookshelf window provides storage while still allowing daylight to enter the office.
Front row views of the ROM's Michael Lee-Chin "Crystal" frame the living room, with art above the couch by artist Alexander Jowett, via Alison Milne Gallery.
