Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
The enclosed sunroom offers an alternative to the patio for colder months.
The guest home sits on the street, with the main home facing the sea.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
A family friend living and working onsite moved hundreds of boulders to not only mark the entrance, but create a kind of amphitheater-like setting for the house.
parrillas
Ochoa relaxes on the deck’s hammock while drinking yerba maté, a beloved local herbal infusion typically sipped from a gourd. In the afternoon, the sun sets through the eucalyptus and pine trees that surround his half-acre property.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Two architects revamped this ’50s residence, which has tongue-and-groove ceilings, large windows, and a low-slung, matte-black facade.
The shed has since become Kevin's office for Tiny Monster Design, nicknamed the Casita.
Pavers spaced out
The upstairs loft enjoys views through the forest to the water below.
From the start, Callie and Nathan knew they wanted the kitchen to be in the corner of the house facing the water.
Custom Marvin Ultimate windows are seamlessly integrated into the home’s architecture above a built-in window seat designed by Michael as an homage to Donald Judd and a contemplative spot for morning coffee.