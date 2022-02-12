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Collection by Brenton Smith

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The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The front door, painted Benjamin Moore, Viking Yellow, opens to views of the water.
The front door, painted Benjamin Moore, Viking Yellow, opens to views of the water.
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Primary Bathroom Shower
Primary Bathroom Shower
Stair well
Stair well
In Portland, Maine, architect Chelsea Lipham designed and built a 950-square-foot ADU where she, her husband, and five-year-old son live. By keeping the ADU’s design simple and choosing budget-friendly materials, she was able to complete the project for less than $206,000.
In Portland, Maine, architect Chelsea Lipham designed and built a 950-square-foot ADU where she, her husband, and five-year-old son live. By keeping the ADU’s design simple and choosing budget-friendly materials, she was able to complete the project for less than $206,000.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
"In the more rural areas of Newfoundland, it's rare to have such a contemporary build,
"In the more rural areas of Newfoundland, it's rare to have such a contemporary build,
Designed by Spot Lab, the brand-new home makes the grade with pegboard shelving, cubbys galore, and a bathroom enveloped in pink tile.
Designed by Spot Lab, the brand-new home makes the grade with pegboard shelving, cubbys galore, and a bathroom enveloped in pink tile.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
Rear of the house at dawn
Rear of the house at dawn

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