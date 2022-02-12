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Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
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