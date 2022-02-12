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The airy feeling is accentuated by painted white walls and white ceramic roof tiles that are visible on the ceiling. The tile motif was adapted from Portuguese colonial architecture and remains prominent in the region. The custom two-sided sofa is by Atelier Branco.
The airy feeling is accentuated by painted white walls and white ceramic roof tiles that are visible on the ceiling. The tile motif was adapted from Portuguese colonial architecture and remains prominent in the region. The custom two-sided sofa is by Atelier Branco.
The home's kitchen is located in the second structure.
The home's kitchen is located in the second structure.
A concrete pathway culminates in a stairway to the fourth villa, the only one that is elevated. Added toward the end of the design process to accommodate an additional owner, it is smaller than the others and more sparsely furnished, with only one bed in the bedroom.
A concrete pathway culminates in a stairway to the fourth villa, the only one that is elevated. Added toward the end of the design process to accommodate an additional owner, it is smaller than the others and more sparsely furnished, with only one bed in the bedroom.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
Secondhand furniture helped bring together the home on a tight budget. Jeff found a set of eight Danish teak dining chairs for around $400, and he refurbished them one by one. “They came with this beige fabric, but I know Kim would much prefer color so we bought a deep indigo fabric and I reupholstered them myself,” he says.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
“We didn’t want anything flashy. Just something that belonged here,” Andrew says. The cabin’s gabled form is preserved and reclad in black Colorbond steel blends into the surrounding bushland.
“We didn’t want anything flashy. Just something that belonged here,” Andrew says. The cabin’s gabled form is preserved and reclad in black Colorbond steel blends into the surrounding bushland.
Floor Plan of Charlie’s Cabin by Chamberlain Architects
Floor Plan of Charlie’s Cabin by Chamberlain Architects
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">After: What began as a simple escape for one has grown into a place of return. “When I bought it, I just wanted somewhere to get away,” Andrew says. “Now it’s where the whole family comes together every winter.”</span>
After: What began as a simple escape for one has grown into a place of return. “When I bought it, I just wanted somewhere to get away,” Andrew says. “Now it’s where the whole family comes together every winter.”
After: Once a chilly corner of the cabin, the dining space now balances comfort and craftsmanship, with a vintage table, Møller 78 chairs, and Møller 63 bench at its heart.
After: Once a chilly corner of the cabin, the dining space now balances comfort and craftsmanship, with a vintage table, Møller 78 chairs, and Møller 63 bench at its heart.
The ensuite in the parents’ retreat opens to the surrounding bush through a generous picture window.
The ensuite in the parents’ retreat opens to the surrounding bush through a generous picture window.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The top floor holds the kitchen/dining area, a roof deck, and a small tearoom.
The top floor holds the kitchen/dining area, a roof deck, and a small tearoom.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
Architect Wook Choi watches the sea from the living room of the home he built with his wife, artist Jinnie Seo, in Goseong, South Korea.
Architect Wook Choi watches the sea from the living room of the home he built with his wife, artist Jinnie Seo, in Goseong, South Korea.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017

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