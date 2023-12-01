Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Royal Grammar School Chained Library in Guildford, England-Established in the early 1500s, the Royal Grammar School contains one of few remaining examples of the practice of chaining books to shelves. This allowed important or particularly useful books to be placed in communal areas for public perusal rather than locked away, paving the way for the public library system. Now the Headmaster's Study, the Chained Library holds books that date back to the late 1400s, including two early editions of Sir Isaac Newton's Principia. Photo: traceyp3031
Entirely off the grid, the house is powered by four photovoltaic panels that supply electricity to lights, small appliances, and water pumps.
A detail of the brass plates and chains.
The Chain shelving system by Nendo for Hem takes customizable home storage to the next level, allowing users to build elaborate box "chains" using specially designed connectors.
The entry displays a diversity of wood species: Mahogany panels at the wall, a Cedar slat walkway and Douglas Fir framing members. A copper rain chain diverts rain water to the entry planting bed.
