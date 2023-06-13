This room can be a family room, office, or guest suite. The flooring is the same throughout: Riva Floors, Engineered Wood Select Grade, in Crystal Thunder, and the couch is from Restoration Hardware. Unseen is the foosball and ping pong tables.
The courtyard is enjoyed from multiple vantage points, including the main living spaces and an office on the main floor, as well as a second-floor hallway and bedrooms.
In the family room, a new set of French doors opens to a small terrace. An antique Indian coffee table is paired with chairs from Lulu and Georgia and 1st Dibs and a Charlotte Perriand wood side table.