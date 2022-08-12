SubscribeSign In
Floor Plan of Custom Beach House by Nordic Office of Architecture
The summer home is located on the west coast of Zeeland in Denmark. Egelund’s son had also recently built a summer house nearby, and Egelund and Dahl appreciated the work of the architect, Mads Lund. “We felt we could have a good collaboration with him, rather than being a small client with a big company,” Egelund explains. “We started to talk with him about what we liked about my son’s house, as well as our own ideas for our summer home.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway, which connects the different spaces, which are all under one roof. Over time, the Canadian cedar timber cladding will develop a silver patina and the built form will dissolve further into the landscape.</span>
Glass doors enclose the dining area so that it can be opened up to the terrace in warmer months, and the seascape is still a part of the interior in the cooler weather when the doors are closed.
The terraces have been designed to offer the opportunity to eat and socialise outside whilst remaining protected from the coastal winds.
The architect and clients collaborated closely with local timber workers to create the finely crafted details of the roof structure and timber-clad passageway that encloses and connects the three distinct spaces. “These details were expensive, but they add a level of quality,” explains Egelund.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The master bedroom—like the rest of the home—is defined by white-painted and natural timber cladding that lends the home a chic coastal vibe.
The view was pivotal in the design, and the living area features 180-degree views that bring the spectacular seascape into the interior. The soft, neutral palette complements the seascape.
A second bedroom in the main house is furnished with bunk beds, offering plenty of sleeping space for Egelund’s family, including her five grandchildren, when they come to visit.
