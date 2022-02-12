SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ash Warner

Favorites

View 492 Photos
The cabin collects rainwater that can be used for watering, fire suppression, and backup water supply.
The cabin collects rainwater that can be used for watering, fire suppression, and backup water supply.
The entry area's built-in storage and new brick floor
The entry area's built-in storage and new brick floor
A staircase near the main entrance leads to a wood-clad art studio.
A staircase near the main entrance leads to a wood-clad art studio.
The no demolition needed storage system is both economical and elegant, while the overall design was inspired by Japanese architecture and minimalism.
The no demolition needed storage system is both economical and elegant, while the overall design was inspired by Japanese architecture and minimalism.
The lower level den received new flooring in cork to warm up the space, and nod to Mariana's Portuguese roots, where cork is a major export. New built-ins help define and ground the space, which previously felt like a transition zone.
The lower level den received new flooring in cork to warm up the space, and nod to Mariana's Portuguese roots, where cork is a major export. New built-ins help define and ground the space, which previously felt like a transition zone.
At one end of the plywood-paneled interior, a built-in bed holds four drawers—one for each member of the family. A picture window and two sets of glass sliders maximize the connection to the outdoors. The mattress is from Coco-mat, the lamp and clay pots are from Kave Home, the curtain is from London Fabric Company, the curtain pegs are from Kvadrat, and the prints are by Heath Robinson.
At one end of the plywood-paneled interior, a built-in bed holds four drawers—one for each member of the family. A picture window and two sets of glass sliders maximize the connection to the outdoors. The mattress is from Coco-mat, the lamp and clay pots are from Kave Home, the curtain is from London Fabric Company, the curtain pegs are from Kvadrat, and the prints are by Heath Robinson.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
Lewis and Wood 'Blossom' wallpaper covers the walls, with a soapstone counter and Waterworks plumbing fittings.
Lewis and Wood 'Blossom' wallpaper covers the walls, with a soapstone counter and Waterworks plumbing fittings.
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
Large operable picture windows and French doors from Andersen, adorned with gold-toned hardware from Valli &amp; Valli, frame views while bringing tons of natural light into the house. A downstairs bedroom has a built-in bench where Jes’s daughter, Beatrix, reads.
Large operable picture windows and French doors from Andersen, adorned with gold-toned hardware from Valli &amp; Valli, frame views while bringing tons of natural light into the house. A downstairs bedroom has a built-in bench where Jes’s daughter, Beatrix, reads.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Ash wood was used for all the casework, including this built-in cabinet and floating shelves at the landing.
Ash wood was used for all the casework, including this built-in cabinet and floating shelves at the landing.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,

472 more saves