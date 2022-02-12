Favorites
At one end of the plywood-paneled interior, a built-in bed holds four drawers—one for each member of the family. A picture window and two sets of glass sliders maximize the connection to the outdoors. The mattress is from Coco-mat, the lamp and clay pots are from Kave Home, the curtain is from London Fabric Company, the curtain pegs are from Kvadrat, and the prints are by Heath Robinson.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
