Crossboundaries treated the project as an opportunity to explore historic examples of mobile residences. In particular, they were fascinated by the more experimental work of avant-garde architectural group Archigram, which was known for creating concepts of lightweight, movable structures and modular technology.
“Material quality and durability were key from the very beginning,” says architect Binke Lenhardt. “So, we found ourselves looking into a material library that was rather unconventional, almost in an engineering way.” The rubber flooring is from Noraplan and the adaptable furniture elements are made from two types of plywood—lightweight poplar plywood and a stronger multiplex birch—both coated with high-pressure laminate.
A control panel in front of a large window houses all the technical equipment needed to operate the boat.
The control panel can be almost entirely concealed by a bed that can flip down to float above the technical instruments. “Marianne is extremely happy with this transformable approach, achieving a calmer sense of home by hiding the more technical elements of the boat,” says architect Binke Lenhardt.
The sofa in the living room features bright yellow Kvadrat upholstery and patterned cushions made from textiles collected by Marianne. It is part of a unit that functions to divide the space, conceal the fold-away bed, and provide extra storage.
One particularly challenging part of the design was finding storage solutions for the beds and mattresses when not in use, as Marianne opposed the idea of foldable mattresses due to comfort concerns. In addition, everything moveable had to be able to be stored and fixed while the boat was moving, in case of extreme weather.
The pellet stove in the living area was a key element of the original brief, and the arrangement of the furniture in this space is a response to its placement. The interior lounge extends directly to an outside deck with a comfortable seating arrangement.
Marianne likes to experiment with fabrics and patterns and, over the years, has collected textile samples from around the world. She used these fabrics in many of the furniture pieces—including the lounge on the outdoor deck—combining unusual colours and textures to create a unique aesthetic that celebrates her life experiences.
The vibrant yellow bathroom features sliding floor-to-celing windows that open directly to the water. The pattern on the glass echos the upholstery of the sofa and offers privacy for the shower.
The original houseboat was already solar powered, however Crossboundaries added additional features—including additional solar panels and smart technology—to create a future-proof prototype for living on the water.
The original houseboat was already solar powered, however Crossboundaries added additional features—including additional solar panels and smart technology—to create a future-proof prototype for living on the water.