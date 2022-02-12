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Collection by Beth Hughes

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In the primary bathroom, the floor and wall tile is Quartziti Glacier by Satements. The Bola Sphere Suspension Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
In the primary bathroom, the floor and wall tile is Quartziti Glacier by Satements. The Bola Sphere Suspension Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
The couple journeyed to Denmark to
The couple journeyed to Denmark to
In the living area, a pair of rattan chairs found at the Paul Bert flea market in Paris join a coffee table designed by Guillerme et Chambron, also a flea-market find. A custom rug by CODIMAT was made in Madagascar.
In the living area, a pair of rattan chairs found at the Paul Bert flea market in Paris join a coffee table designed by Guillerme et Chambron, also a flea-market find. A custom rug by CODIMAT was made in Madagascar.
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
This tiny house in Indore, India, is designed to accommodate a family of four. It occupies a minimal footprint of 210 square feet.
This tiny house in Indore, India, is designed to accommodate a family of four. It occupies a minimal footprint of 210 square feet.
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
Since obtaining tiles in the right color blue proved impossible, the tiles were painted using “Cobalt” from SIGMA Coatings by NCS Colour.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
An island with seating from Blu Dot is joined by a custom walnut table fabricated by SOBU. The paint color on the island, Pigeon by Farrow &amp; Ball, syncs with the new poured concrete floors.
An island with seating from Blu Dot is joined by a custom walnut table fabricated by SOBU. The paint color on the island, Pigeon by Farrow &amp; Ball, syncs with the new poured concrete floors.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
Keep it light and airy in the bedroom—and make sure to vacuum under the bed.
Keep it light and airy in the bedroom—and make sure to vacuum under the bed.
The kitchen backsplash is from Tiento Spatula, and the island bench is made from Tasmanian oak timber.
The kitchen backsplash is from Tiento Spatula, and the island bench is made from Tasmanian oak timber.
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.
The carport stands apart from the home and is topped with Solar World’s Sun Module photovoltaic panels. McAdam and Smith have grown quite used to their small electric bills.
The carport stands apart from the home and is topped with Solar World’s Sun Module photovoltaic panels. McAdam and Smith have grown quite used to their small electric bills.
A Lakeside Prefab in New Jersey A New Zealand expat and her son use their prefabricated lakeside New Jersey retreat as an outdoorsy counterpoint to city life. Photo by: Mark Mahaney Curious on what was popular last week? Click here!
A Lakeside Prefab in New Jersey A New Zealand expat and her son use their prefabricated lakeside New Jersey retreat as an outdoorsy counterpoint to city life. Photo by: Mark Mahaney Curious on what was popular last week? Click here!
San Francisco–based chef Anthony Strong offers workshops on building a picturesque Tahoe lodge out of candy and gingerbread.
San Francisco–based chef Anthony Strong offers workshops on building a picturesque Tahoe lodge out of candy and gingerbread.

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