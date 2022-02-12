In Portland, Oregon, a culinary couple called on architect Michael Howells to raise the roof, revamp the floor plan, and spice up the kitchen.
Floor Plan of Schicketanz Residence
The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
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Taos, New Mexico
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A pair of architects infused their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need,” says architect Olivier Leiken
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
The pitched roof upstairs is set back from the flat-roofed main floor, breaking up its mass. The detached rear garage became an office for Moshe and firm partner Wayne Erb.