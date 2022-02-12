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Collection by
Susie Flax
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Inspired by Usonian homes, this 1957 residence by Herbert Fritz Jr. has wooden built-ins, concrete blocks, and purple carpet.
Charles and Ray in the Eames House living room, 1958.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
The beautifully preserved Coveney Residence is one of just six houses the legendary architect designed in the area.
Natural wood floors, expansive windows, and crisp white carpentry create an airy, contemporary living space.
The floor plan of the home shows its asymmetrical shape and emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
Nearly all of the woodwork in the house is original, with minimal restoration required -- there were few gaps, splits, or other issues with the quality of the workmanship.
The home's darker finishes and thick stone walls were balanced by natural light from multiple windows in every space.
Paul and Jules see the home as a "museum
The kitchen was one of the spaces that received the most updates -- but even then it was seamless with its original features and materials.
A fluidity of indoor-outdoor space was a key characteristic of the home when it was completed by Liebhardt.
Most of the home is clad in wood, creating a dark, moody atmosphere -- to the point where Paul used to wear a miners light on his head to get around before new lighting was put in.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
Paul describes the home as “one of a kind” and “one of the better representations of midcentury modern in all of San Diego.”
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