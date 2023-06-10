Favorites
The house wraps around a sycamore tree planted at the time of construction. The outdoor furniture is from Selamat Designs. “In most buildings, everything is set,” Robbins says. “In this house, you have three ways you can dine—I love that. The most surprising wonder about the project has been the ability to move things around.”
Carport of Arens House (MHA 104). Los Angeles architect Cory Buckner found great interest in the Crestwood Hills project when she and her late husband, architect Nick Roberts, purchased and restored one of the houses, which was built in 1949. She has since spearheaded a preservation movement of the community tract, prompting the City of Los Angeles to designate 19 of the homes as historic cultural monuments.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
Mid Century Modern View House Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classical 1950s original mid-century modern house designed by the late Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ellis Jacobs. Klopf Architecture pushed the original design intent to make the house more open and uniform from space to space, while improving energy efficiency, capitalizing more on the already incredible views, improving the flow of spaces, providing an outdoor living area, and ratcheting up the quality level of the home in general. The updated custom Mid-Century Modern home is a remodeled single-family house in Redwood City. This 2,000 square foot (plus garage), 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
Modern Atrium House The owners, inspired by mid-century modern architecture, hired Klopf Architecture to design an Eichler-inspired 21st-Century, energy efficient new home that would replace a dilapidated 1940s home. The home follows the gentle slope of the hillside while the overarching post-and-beam roof above provides an unchanging datum line. The changing moods of nature animate the house because of views through large glass walls at nearly every vantage point. Every square foot of the house remains close to the ground creating and adding to the sense of connection with nature.
