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A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
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