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Collection by mirella cheeseman

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A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
David, Edith, and their two children use the open living room to play. Concealed storage helps them keep everything minimalist.
David, Edith, and their two children use the open living room to play. Concealed storage helps them keep everything minimalist.
The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
The roof's solar system creates hot water for the portable outdoor tub on the deck of the terrace, where basket chairs from Rona provide a place to curl up and read.
A multi-layer curtain system provides privacy—with nets to keep mosquitos out—but according to Matt and Kelsey, leaving it open and falling asleep with the stars bright overhead is a dreamy experience.
A multi-layer curtain system provides privacy—with nets to keep mosquitos out—but according to Matt and Kelsey, leaving it open and falling asleep with the stars bright overhead is a dreamy experience.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
Architect João Completo used a limited material palette in the house he designed for his parents, a choice he appreciates in many homes featured in Dwell. Birch plywood and concrete are featured throughout. “The language is very coherent in every space, which gives it a sense of fluidity,” Completo says. “It feels a bit bigger than it is because the materials are the same everywhere.”
An upstairs office features built-in millwork and a wood-topped desk, with plenty of surface and storage area. A window is carefully placed in front of the desk for natural light and views.
An upstairs office features built-in millwork and a wood-topped desk, with plenty of surface and storage area. A window is carefully placed in front of the desk for natural light and views.
A view from the opposite end.
A view from the opposite end.
Natural light permeates the brickwork to illuminate a bedroom.
Natural light permeates the brickwork to illuminate a bedroom.
An opposite view of the living area shows a small dining area in the corner.
An opposite view of the living area shows a small dining area in the corner.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
The kitchen contains countertops and backsplash in stainless steel, which offers a muted softness to the space. "The stainless steel has a very thin profile, so it continues that theme of delicate, light expression which we wanted for the house,
The kitchen contains countertops and backsplash in stainless steel, which offers a muted softness to the space. "The stainless steel has a very thin profile, so it continues that theme of delicate, light expression which we wanted for the house,

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