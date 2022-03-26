SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Melissa Wissmiller

Favorites

View 69 Photos
Architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral utilized rammed earth walls, an ancient building technique in the region, throughout the villa.
Architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral utilized rammed earth walls, an ancient building technique in the region, throughout the villa.
Now, the warehouse has been converted for modern living, all while retaining some of it's original industrial charm—from exposed beams to concrete finishes.
Now, the warehouse has been converted for modern living, all while retaining some of it's original industrial charm—from exposed beams to concrete finishes.
Originally constructed in 1910 as a hardware warehouse, the Marshall-Wells building was designed by architect Daniel Burnham.
Originally constructed in 1910 as a hardware warehouse, the Marshall-Wells building was designed by architect Daniel Burnham.
A functional fireplace anchors the walk-out basement.
A functional fireplace anchors the walk-out basement.
The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.
The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.

49 more saves