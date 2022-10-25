SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kirsten Boveng Purdy

Favorites

View 18 Photos
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
In a midcentury home renovation in California, HenryBuilt created the custom cabinetry in walnut and white laminate, and Heath Ceramics dimensional wall tiles give a nod to the home's modern architecture.
In a midcentury home renovation in California, HenryBuilt created the custom cabinetry in walnut and white laminate, and Heath Ceramics dimensional wall tiles give a nod to the home's modern architecture.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
Large format tiles from Ann Sacks resemble traditional mid-century Terrazzo flooring in a bold black and white pattern. By extending the new floor finish into the entryway, the transition between the kitchen and entry is seamless.
Large format tiles from Ann Sacks resemble traditional mid-century Terrazzo flooring in a bold black and white pattern. By extending the new floor finish into the entryway, the transition between the kitchen and entry is seamless.
A peninsula is lined with Form barstools from Simon Legald.
A peninsula is lined with Form barstools from Simon Legald.
The renovated kitchen features a Leicht cabinet system in white and three-quarter-inch Caesarstone counters in Raw Concrete.
The renovated kitchen features a Leicht cabinet system in white and three-quarter-inch Caesarstone counters in Raw Concrete.
Recycled veneer coats the cabinetry, custom plant holders bring the outside in, and stainless steel provides a modern touch without seeming stark.
Recycled veneer coats the cabinetry, custom plant holders bring the outside in, and stainless steel provides a modern touch without seeming stark.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
When choosing an apartment to buy off-plan, one of the deciding factors for Jono was the size of the kitchen. "I noticed a lot of new apartments had extremely small kitchens,
When choosing an apartment to buy off-plan, one of the deciding factors for Jono was the size of the kitchen. "I noticed a lot of new apartments had extremely small kitchens,
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
The bespoke walnut storage and brass hardware in the principal bedroom was designed by Tang. The lamp is by Noguchi.
Since the closet wasn’t being used for much hanging storage anyway, we created a more functional solution for that area using more custom built-ins. Now they have a great place to store what they need to store, while still having a smaller hanging area on the left.
Since the closet wasn’t being used for much hanging storage anyway, we created a more functional solution for that area using more custom built-ins. Now they have a great place to store what they need to store, while still having a smaller hanging area on the left.
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.