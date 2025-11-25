Florian’s bedroom sits across from the showroom for Micaela’s lifestyle brand, Agave. The burnt-red trim of the door that connects the hall to the bedroom matches the other wood-and-glass doors and windows, as well as the custom kitchen cabinets.
The multipurpose space in the back works as an indoor barbecue space, office or atelier, it used to be ragged shed that now is lagged in black sheet metal in order to give it a contemporary look and reduce its exterior maintenance
In the toilette, the aesthetics of the 70's were fully maintained, restoring marbles and coverings
Gehry would later remember The Benson House as "one of my all-time favorite projects because the budget was so tight and so impossible."
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”