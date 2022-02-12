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Collection by Ryan Pine

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An outdoor shower is always a treat, and this one is no exception.
An outdoor shower is always a treat, and this one is no exception.
Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
Renovated by Workaday Design, the waterfront retreat was made for stormy days by the fire and sunny afternoons spent mastering your kayak.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The floating staircase is suspended from the roof.
The floating staircase is suspended from the roof.
The home was named a 2026 AIA San Francisco Design Award Finalist.
The home was named a 2026 AIA San Francisco Design Award Finalist.
The bright white paint color of the walls and the staircase offsets the warm tone and texture of the natural oak stair treads and cabinetry.
The bright white paint color of the walls and the staircase offsets the warm tone and texture of the natural oak stair treads and cabinetry.
The sunken sunroom has a Rais Q-Tee II Gas fireplace, and a Pigeon Toe Ceramics X Rejuvenation pendant light in the corner.
The sunken sunroom has a Rais Q-Tee II Gas fireplace, and a Pigeon Toe Ceramics X Rejuvenation pendant light in the corner.

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