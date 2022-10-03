Dwell House
Collection by
Mayuree Kuraoka
Favorites
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Extension with full height steel frames glazing
The public areas are completely exposed to the wooded ravine.
Concrete was chosen as the main material.
The main living spaces were divided into two distinct volumes, slightly offset to maximize the stunning—and remarkably different—views from the property. A common entry rejoins the two structures.
