Collection by Hope Whitaker

Favorites

View 249 Photos
Everleigh Room
Everleigh Room
Consider this lively bathroom that sits within a recently completed waterfront home in Bridgehampton, New York. Situated on two-and-a-half acres of land with 360-degree views of the nearby bay and ocean, it's covered with brightly colored floor-to-ceiling tiles that reflect the shades of the neighboring water. One step through the sliding glass doors and you’ll find yourself on an open terrace.
The bathroom is a long, linear space with a letterbox window to provide natural light. There are two toilets, a pair of sinks, and two showers.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
“This was a former painting workshop, so it has lots of light but no insulation. The roof structure was maintained as is, but we painted it white and covered it with dark natural cork,” shares de la Vega. The pine was all sourced locally from the north of Spain, and the door leads to the couple’s bedroom.
“Everything is located around the perimeter to create as much usable space as possible,” says de la Vega. The firm designed the banquette to do double duty as a storage trunk, and the wall hides custom-made closets with holes for hanging paintings and models. The vintage chairs are by Eero Aarnio for Asko.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
A pass-through extends the kitchen to the diner-style eating area. The found metal construction of the bench seat and table reflect the industrial aesthetic throughout.
In the diner-style eating area, a custom aluminium table top is surrounded by salvaged-wood bench and vintage swivel seats.
An open-plan kitchen/dining area showcases black granite flooring, a concrete ceiling, and wood paneling on one of the walls.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
Large glass doors fold open, joining the living room and kitchen with the front courtyard.
