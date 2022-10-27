Favorites
Consider this lively bathroom that sits within a recently completed waterfront home in Bridgehampton, New York. Situated on two-and-a-half acres of land with 360-degree views of the nearby bay and ocean, it's covered with brightly colored floor-to-ceiling tiles that reflect the shades of the neighboring water. One step through the sliding glass doors and you’ll find yourself on an open terrace.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
“This was a former painting workshop, so it has lots of light but no insulation. The roof structure was maintained as is, but we painted it white and covered it with dark natural cork,” shares de la Vega. The pine was all sourced locally from the north of Spain, and the door leads to the couple’s bedroom.
“Everything is located around the perimeter to create as much usable space as possible,” says de la Vega. The firm designed the banquette to do double duty as a storage trunk, and the wall hides custom-made closets with holes for hanging paintings and models. The vintage chairs are by Eero Aarnio for Asko.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
