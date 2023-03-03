The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo & We light fixture.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.