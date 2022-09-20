Dwell House
Kitchen with original St. Charles metal cabinets
Original wood trim stretches across the main living room, which is bathed in natural light. An expansive wall of windows connects the space to the kitchen and dining area.
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.
Alice, the mother and grandmother, enjoys morning coffee on the deck with her daughter Claudia, who lives in the main house with her husband and two sons.
Clerestory windows invite plenty of natural light into the kitchen, located steps from the wood-clad dining room.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary suite frame striking views of the tree-filled backyard. The home also features a large corner office space down the hall.
Part of the expansive deck is enclosed, allowing the area to be enjoyed year-round.
The kitchen cabinets also extend into an adjacent family room.
Inside, original terrazzo floors run throughout the main living/dining area and kitchen. Other features include cedar-clad ceilings, exposed beams, and custom built-in cabinetry.
Kitchen
Living room from front entryway
Front Door
Kids Bath
Main Bath
The kitchen nook with a cafe table and mid-century modern chairs offer a bright and peaceful setting for meals.
