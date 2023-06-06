Favorites
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
This urban home comprises a series of buildings that frame internal courtyards, and the entire property is cited around a single oak as the centerpiece. As neighbors were in close proximity, the goal was to create a sense of privacy while also making the space feel larger. To achieve this, the home extends to the outer edges of three sides in a U-shaped garden wall, encompassing the trees, pool, and main living quarters. On the east side of the lot is a wooded area. Adding an industrial touch is the concrete, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.