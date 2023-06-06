SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jessica Smith

Favorites

View 9 Photos
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
This urban home comprises a series of buildings that frame internal courtyards, and the entire property is cited around a single oak as the centerpiece. As neighbors were in close proximity, the goal was to create a sense of privacy while also making the space feel larger. To achieve this, the home extends to the outer edges of three sides in a U-shaped garden wall, encompassing the trees, pool, and main living quarters. On the east side of the lot is a wooded area. Adding an industrial touch is the concrete, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.
This urban home comprises a series of buildings that frame internal courtyards, and the entire property is cited around a single oak as the centerpiece. As neighbors were in close proximity, the goal was to create a sense of privacy while also making the space feel larger. To achieve this, the home extends to the outer edges of three sides in a U-shaped garden wall, encompassing the trees, pool, and main living quarters. On the east side of the lot is a wooded area. Adding an industrial touch is the concrete, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.