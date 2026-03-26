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In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space. Photo by Kevin Scott
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Both the walls and the maple cabinet facings in the kitchen are covered in a toxin-free whey-based finish. Clove-colored 2-by-10-inch backsplash tiles mimic the alley’s brick street, and the wall is covered in spray cork, a paint substitute made primarily of cork granules. The door pulls are closet knobs that Jack retrieved from his grandfather’s house in D.C. before it was torn down.
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