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In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space. Photo by Kevin Scott
In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space. Photo by Kevin Scott
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.
Warm Douglas fir cabinetry, Olympian White Danby marble countertops, and Sub-Zero Group appliances build the contemporary kitchen.
Warm Douglas fir cabinetry, Olympian White Danby marble countertops, and Sub-Zero Group appliances build the contemporary kitchen.
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
In the kitchen, the couple prepare a meal. The Multiform island is topped in Corian; the oven and hood is from Wolf.
In the kitchen, the couple prepare a meal. The Multiform island is topped in Corian; the oven and hood is from Wolf.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The kitchen features oak cabinets by cabinetmaker Randy Landis and Caesarstone countertops. Marvin sliding doors open to one of the home's two patios.
The kitchen features oak cabinets by cabinetmaker Randy Landis and Caesarstone countertops. Marvin sliding doors open to one of the home's two patios.
Close up of the floating polished stainless steel ducts. Minimalist supports give the ducts an ethereal, floating quality beneath the raw concrete ceiling
Close up of the floating polished stainless steel ducts. Minimalist supports give the ducts an ethereal, floating quality beneath the raw concrete ceiling
At the master bathroom, the glass sliding door was replaced with a solid Birch plywood door and a screen made of retro glass blocks. The existing floor tiles were replaced with the same red tiles as those at the living space.
At the master bathroom, the glass sliding door was replaced with a solid Birch plywood door and a screen made of retro glass blocks. The existing floor tiles were replaced with the same red tiles as those at the living space.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
In the XXX aparment, every corner and surface area was optimised for storage.
In the XXX aparment, every corner and surface area was optimised for storage.
A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The mahogany cabinetry was done by Berkeley Mills.
The mahogany cabinetry was done by Berkeley Mills.
Both the walls and the maple cabinet facings in the kitchen are covered in a toxin-free whey-based finish. Clove-colored 2-by-10-inch backsplash tiles mimic the alley’s brick street, and the wall is covered in spray cork, a paint substitute made primarily of cork granules. The door pulls are closet knobs that Jack retrieved from his grandfather’s house in D.C. before it was torn down.
Both the walls and the maple cabinet facings in the kitchen are covered in a toxin-free whey-based finish. Clove-colored 2-by-10-inch backsplash tiles mimic the alley’s brick street, and the wall is covered in spray cork, a paint substitute made primarily of cork granules. The door pulls are closet knobs that Jack retrieved from his grandfather’s house in D.C. before it was torn down.

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