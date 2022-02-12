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Collection by Nathalie Marceau

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The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
The entry doors lead into an expansive, open-plan living/dining area, where the flue of a wood-burning stove runs upward through the double-height space.
The entry doors lead into an expansive, open-plan living/dining area, where the flue of a wood-burning stove runs upward through the double-height space.
The brick wall was existing, and the architects restored the skylights above.
The brick wall was existing, and the architects restored the skylights above.
A bright red switch plate plays up the kitchen's contrast. The cabinets are IKEA with custom-designed doors.
A bright red switch plate plays up the kitchen's contrast. The cabinets are IKEA with custom-designed doors.
The white counter is Corian Glacier White. "My parents had a Corian counter installed thirty years ago in their kitchen and I always loved how it felt so warm and modern compared to other surfacing materials,
The white counter is Corian Glacier White. "My parents had a Corian counter installed thirty years ago in their kitchen and I always loved how it felt so warm and modern compared to other surfacing materials,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The garage is only 18 inches from one of the adjacent properties, which was allowed because the project is technically a renovation. Five-foot setbacks are typically required for ADUs.
The garage is only 18 inches from one of the adjacent properties, which was allowed because the project is technically a renovation. Five-foot setbacks are typically required for ADUs.
“I like trying to provide as much texture as possible,” Cunningham says of making budget-friendly interiors feel luxe. The ceiling is painted in Benjamin Moore’s satin-finish Chantilly Lace and the walls are Sandlot Gray in eggshell.
“I like trying to provide as much texture as possible,” Cunningham says of making budget-friendly interiors feel luxe. The ceiling is painted in Benjamin Moore’s satin-finish Chantilly Lace and the walls are Sandlot Gray in eggshell.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
“For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says Wook.
“For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says Wook.
Vintage Modus chairs by Kristian Solmer Vedel for Søren Willadsen Møbelfabrik sit at one end of the library in Wook’s studio. “For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says the architect. The building, which is divided into sections, also contains a workroom for Jinnie and a guest room. “The main thing was that the houses in this neighborhood were very small, so l thought it would be good if this building had a slightly divided structure,” says Wook. “When you enter inside, it’s one space, but the form ended up being a house with several different roof shapes.”
Vintage Modus chairs by Kristian Solmer Vedel for Søren Willadsen Møbelfabrik sit at one end of the library in Wook’s studio. “For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says the architect. The building, which is divided into sections, also contains a workroom for Jinnie and a guest room. “The main thing was that the houses in this neighborhood were very small, so l thought it would be good if this building had a slightly divided structure,” says Wook. “When you enter inside, it’s one space, but the form ended up being a house with several different roof shapes.”
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
The dining table is from Chilean furniture shop Moblia and the pendants are from Interlight.
The dining table is from Chilean furniture shop Moblia and the pendants are from Interlight.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.
The open kitchen is the home’s heart—and its literal center, designed so the couple can host casual gatherings with friends and family. Iragüen Viñuela chose light gray granite countertops, and matching engineered wood cabinets.

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