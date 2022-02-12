Jojoba by Behr is a dusty, pale green that promotes tranquility.
Farrow & Ball’s Sap Green is a soft, earthy hue.
With a hint of black, Amazon Soil by Benjamin Moore is a velvety mauve that inspires calm.
This innovative family home in San Francisco’s Mission District includes a library/media room where a rolling chalkboard panel conceals the TV when not in use.
This northern Wisconsin summer home includes a seven-foot-tall entry screen made from raw heirloom cedar.
The front door and foyer will make gains not only in aesthetics, but functionality as well. Here, at the Artery Residency by Hufft, a large wood door welcomes visitors while the foyer acts as a buffer zone to the main living areas.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
The Albemarle Terrace House by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design includes two workspaces: As remote work continues, designers suspect that clients will start to request multiple offices to help with homeowners juggling a challenging work/life balance.
The bathroom is a mix of marble and brass with a custom vanity.
A window nook becomes the ultimate spot for relaxing with the addition of a Dick Cordemeijer for Auping "Cleopatra" daybed reupholstered in a rich Pierre Frey velvet.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
Bamboo soffits lend a warm and tactile feel to the home. The extended roof helps protect against unwanted solar gain.
Set on a concrete slab, the prefabricated villa was constructed from 1949 to 1951.