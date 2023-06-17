A view of the widened opening, which went from 30 inches to eight feet, between the kitchen and dining room. “The goal was to stand in the living room and look all the way through the dining room and kitchen, through the window to the backyard,” says Beaulieu. “We really wanted to have this nice visual connection throughout the house.” Beaulieu found a woodworker to recreate the original casework where it was needed to patch with the old. The dining room light is the Konos Pendant from Tech Lighting.