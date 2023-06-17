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Collection by SJ Krema

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Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The backsplash is Morningside Heights Zig Zag Green Mosaic from Artistic Tile and the counters are honed quartzite. "I like all of that, warm colors and bright pattern,
The backsplash is Morningside Heights Zig Zag Green Mosaic from Artistic Tile and the counters are honed quartzite. "I like all of that, warm colors and bright pattern,
Parquet floors were revealed under the vinyl, and "Peale Green
Parquet floors were revealed under the vinyl, and "Peale Green
The entry flooring is Doge Fete Multi Blend Mosaic from Artistic Tile.
The entry flooring is Doge Fete Multi Blend Mosaic from Artistic Tile.
The vestibule is new, but attention to detail helps it blend in with the old. "Molding, casings, and wall paneling was replicated and reinstalled to create a new opening that looked like it had always been there," says Urban Pioneering Architecture. The glass door with the decorative metalwork is from Irreplaceable Artifacts, and the tile is the Circulos pattern from the Cement Tile Shop.
The vestibule is new, but attention to detail helps it blend in with the old. "Molding, casings, and wall paneling was replicated and reinstalled to create a new opening that looked like it had always been there," says Urban Pioneering Architecture. The glass door with the decorative metalwork is from Irreplaceable Artifacts, and the tile is the Circulos pattern from the Cement Tile Shop.
The powder room combines Farrow & Ball wallpaper with a Cedar & Moss sconce and CB2 mirror.
The powder room combines Farrow & Ball wallpaper with a Cedar & Moss sconce and CB2 mirror.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
While Nigel and Jane originally were considering blue kitchen cabinets, they instead opted for a big blue Aga range. “I’m so glad we did. It makes the range much more of a feature,” says Jane.
While Nigel and Jane originally were considering blue kitchen cabinets, they instead opted for a big blue Aga range. “I’m so glad we did. It makes the range much more of a feature,” says Jane.
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
The same textured limestone from the bathroom accents the fireplace. A Capo Lounge Armchair by Neri &amp; Hu sits with a Trio Brass Side Table by Neri &amp; Hu, while a GT5 / GT6 Pendant by Santa &amp; Cole hangs overhead. The primary bedroom is a favorite spot for family slumber parties.
The same textured limestone from the bathroom accents the fireplace. A Capo Lounge Armchair by Neri &amp; Hu sits with a Trio Brass Side Table by Neri &amp; Hu, while a GT5 / GT6 Pendant by Santa &amp; Cole hangs overhead. The primary bedroom is a favorite spot for family slumber parties.
A built-in bench provides storage and the window was restored to its original dimensions. The wall light is the Ceramic Disc Surface Mount by In Common With.
A built-in bench provides storage and the window was restored to its original dimensions. The wall light is the Ceramic Disc Surface Mount by In Common With.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The white cabinets are from Ikea, topped with ABC Stone Afyon White, honed. Artwork by Kristin Texeira sits atop.
The white cabinets are from Ikea, topped with ABC Stone Afyon White, honed. Artwork by Kristin Texeira sits atop.
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.

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