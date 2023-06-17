SubscribeSign In
A view of the widened opening, which went from 30 inches to eight feet, between the kitchen and dining room. “The goal was to stand in the living room and look all the way through the dining room and kitchen, through the window to the backyard,” says Beaulieu. “We really wanted to have this nice visual connection throughout the house.” Beaulieu found a woodworker to recreate the original casework where it was needed to patch with the old. The dining room light is the Konos Pendant from Tech Lighting.
A rear porch off of the kitchen was demolished and the rear exterior door converted to a window. Removing the porch overhang adds more light into the refinished kitchen.
Opening the wall, “Not only gave us more counter space, but lets whoever is in the kitchen interact with people in the living and dining room,” says Sidney. “You can also see through that whole living space, which is really nice for when we have friends over.”
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, custom millwork frame for stairwell. After the renovation.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, the wall separating the dining room from the stair is stripped down to the frames. During the construction project.
The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
A refinished bathroom with a Bocci 84.5 Pendant is a retreat for the parents.
Closets, coat hooks, and wine storage are stowed behind the mudroom doors. The handwashing station has Caesarstone ‘Raw Concrete’ counter and backsplash (and was a fortuitous installation before the pandemic.)
The wallpaper is the Heavens Dondi Colorscape from Flat Vernacular. A Vitsoe modular shelving unit will age with the child’s storage needs.
Colossus Mfg. outfitted the dining area with a round table from Burke Decor and leather-upholstered side chairs by Staffan Holm for Hem.
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
After: The new staircase in the entryway is a study of fresh minimalism. The wall-mounted handrail replaces a clunky formal banister, and the white oak steps match the new flooring throughout the home.
After: Terrazzo tile creates a spalike atmosphere in the primary bathroom.
After: The architects updated the millwork in the living room for a more subtle look, which serves as a cohesive background for the original Art Deco fireplace and a collection of midcentury-style furniture.
Before: Thick millwork and dated windows prevented the living room from feeling modern and airy.
The owner of this Prague apartment splits his time between Japan and the Czech Republic, and these two design influences are reflected in the detailing. Klára Šumová, who designed the furniture and fittings, and Michaela Tomišková of Dechem, who designed the glass items and lighting, worked with A1 Architects to create brass fixtures, chandeliers, and doorknobs and handles with glass infills crafted by skilled Czech glassblowers.
