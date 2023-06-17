Favorites
A view of the widened opening, which went from 30 inches to eight feet, between the kitchen and dining room. “The goal was to stand in the living room and look all the way through the dining room and kitchen, through the window to the backyard,” says Beaulieu. “We really wanted to have this nice visual connection throughout the house.” Beaulieu found a woodworker to recreate the original casework where it was needed to patch with the old. The dining room light is the Konos Pendant from Tech Lighting.
The owner of this Prague apartment splits his time between Japan and the Czech Republic, and these two design influences are reflected in the detailing. Klára Šumová, who designed the furniture and fittings, and Michaela Tomišková of Dechem, who designed the glass items and lighting, worked with A1 Architects to create brass fixtures, chandeliers, and doorknobs and handles with glass infills crafted by skilled Czech glassblowers.