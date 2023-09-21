Favorites
John Wingfelder Architect reimagines this 1930s home from a dark and cramped house into a light and bright home. Abundant windows and high ceilings offer the perfect backdrop for the owner's many artworks. Additions to the back of the house, seen here, melt into the backyard area for indoor-outdoor living.
Planned Living Architects designed this seaside residence in Blairgowrie for a young couple to accommodate their growing family and future use as a holiday home. The warmth of the extensive timber balances the strength and raw tactile character of the in-situ concrete walls. Glazing along the north end of the home introduces the sun-filled, secluded backyard and encourages engagement with the coastal landscape, where indigenous vegetation is making its return after bushfire.
Crafted entirely from Alaskan white cedar and Madera Belgian oak, this home by The Dinsky Team and Diaz + Alexander Studio aims to stand out in the Los Angeles housing market. Limestone paving, raised planters, mature olive trees, ground cover, and large landscape boulders help to make the lot draught tolerant. A lower teak deck wraps around a long black bottom pool with integrated lighting. Windows with built-in shadow screens and large open-air decks along the upper story boast views of Griffith Park.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Designed for a creative couple from Los Angeles seeking a quiet retreat, this 380-square-foot sanctuary was conceived as something between a tent structure and a viewfinder: Openings draw focus to specific views across Great Oyster Bay and the Freycinet Peninsula while providing immediacy to the vegetated dunes of Dolphin Sands. From burying the utilities to paving access around the undulating terrain, Matt Williams Architects made every effort possible to minimize their encroachment on the site and blend the structure into the landscape.