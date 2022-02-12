Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
"When you check out houses like Aladino's old one or the barns where people work, the construction systems or the treatment of materials are very elementary and intuitive, and therein lies the value of these operations,
Located 328 feet from the mainland and 2.5 hours from Stockholm, Gåsharsskäret and its five buildings provide the bones for an ideal weekend getaway with family and friends.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The renovation maintains original elements of the 1961 factory including brick walls, hardwood floors, barrel-vaulted ceilings, stained-glass details, and even some of the industrial equipment that was left behind.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
Designed in 1993 by architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal, the two-level home comprises a wooden volume placed inside a metal structure inspired by an agricultural shed.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
The new millwork tucks neatly into the existing niche of the living room, and the couch base was designed around the dimensions of a single bed mattress.
As if the views over Lake Porovesi in central Finland weren’t inspiration enough, this shingle-clad workspace is a world unto itself, providing its filmmaker owner with a "private place for appreciating cinema,
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.