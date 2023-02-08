New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The kitchen showcases birch plywood cabinetry and counters.
The cabin is clad with corrugated metal panels. The rectangular window is positioned over the kitchen to let in light and air.
A bed built into the bathroom wall pulls down to replace the sofa. An Olio teapot designed by Barber Osgerby sits on the counter.
"It's simple, yet it's expressive,” Scardulla says. “We don't like excesses. We don't like when you enter a space, and everything is immediately declared, everything is clear. We like discovery and complexity. That's why we love that you get there and you get to the door, and you have one perception, then you enter and get another, step down, and have a new perception, and so on. You take the bed down and get a new perception again."
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
One of the benefits of building into the hillside is that Catherine and her dog, Lydia, are able to access the home's rooftop deck.
Behind humble plywood, wool keeps the house insulated.
A small woodburning stove near the living area keeps the cabin cozy.
Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
Sleeping Cabin at sunset.
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The kitchen and living areas directly open onto the back yard, which the couple have outfitted with greenery including bougainvillea, firesticks, birds of paradise, succulents, and cacti.
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
