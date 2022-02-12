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The wall dots are from <a href="www.muuto.com/pro... The curved edges to the cabinetry balance the home's many angles.
The floors are terrazzo from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>, with hexagon and rectangular tile from <a href="www.fireclaytile.com/">F... Tile</a>. The quartz counters are from Cambria, and the stools from <a href="stooltopia.com/">S...
Hesketh and Bokoff designed the 23-foot-long console and bar cabinet for storage and display, with fluted details and rounded corners to offset the home's many sharp angles. The brass hardware is from <a href="loandcointeriors.com/pro... & CO</a>.
The simplified post-and-beam construction reflects Bob’s penchant for economy. “The house is designed on a sixteen-foot grid, which reduces a lot of waste of materials in random lengths and sizes,” he says. “I was able to build it entirely out of dimensional lumber rather than engineered lumber.” The wood is painted a custom charcoal color from Sherwin-Williams.
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