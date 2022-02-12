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Collection by elizabeth north

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The wall dots are from <a href="https://www.muuto.com/products/shop-by-family/dots/">Muuto</a>. The curved edges to the cabinetry balance the home's many angles.
The wall dots are from <a href="www.muuto.com/pro... The curved edges to the cabinetry balance the home's many angles.
The tile continues in the pantry.
The tile continues in the pantry.
The floors are terrazzo from <a href="https://www.concrete-collaborative.com/pacifica">Concrete Collaborative</a>, with hexagon and rectangular tile from <a href="https://www.fireclaytile.com/">Fireclay Tile</a>. The quartz counters are from Cambria, and the stools from <a href="https://stooltopia.com/">StoolTopia</a>.
The floors are terrazzo from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>, with hexagon and rectangular tile from <a href="www.fireclaytile.com/">F... Tile</a>. The quartz counters are from Cambria, and the stools from <a href="stooltopia.com/">S...
Hesketh and Bokoff designed the 23-foot-long console and bar cabinet for storage and display, with fluted details and rounded corners to offset the home's many sharp angles. The brass hardware is from <a href="https://loandcointeriors.com/products/luna-pull?currency=USD&amp;country=US&amp;variant=51710103978">LO &amp; CO</a>.
Hesketh and Bokoff designed the 23-foot-long console and bar cabinet for storage and display, with fluted details and rounded corners to offset the home's many sharp angles. The brass hardware is from <a href="loandcointeriors.com/pro... &amp; CO</a>.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Homeowner Sean Brunson led the design of the new modernist home, enlisting the help of architect Alex Stone to complete the drawings. For the design, the Brunsons were inspired by the modest post-and-beam homes of the 1950s and 60s, particularly the Sealy House by Edward Killingsworth.
Homeowner Sean Brunson led the design of the new modernist home, enlisting the help of architect Alex Stone to complete the drawings. For the design, the Brunsons were inspired by the modest post-and-beam homes of the 1950s and 60s, particularly the Sealy House by Edward Killingsworth.
A modest street-facing facade allowed the Brunsons to concentrate their design energy on the L-shaped home's interior and the pool behind the gate.
A modest street-facing facade allowed the Brunsons to concentrate their design energy on the L-shaped home's interior and the pool behind the gate.
A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
The simplified post-and-beam construction reflects Bob’s penchant for economy. “The house is designed on a sixteen-foot grid, which reduces a lot of waste of materials in random lengths and sizes,” he says. “I was able to build it entirely out of dimensional lumber rather than engineered lumber.” The wood is painted a custom charcoal color from Sherwin-Williams.
The simplified post-and-beam construction reflects Bob’s penchant for economy. “The house is designed on a sixteen-foot grid, which reduces a lot of waste of materials in random lengths and sizes,” he says. “I was able to build it entirely out of dimensional lumber rather than engineered lumber.” The wood is painted a custom charcoal color from Sherwin-Williams.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
Their dogs, Goya and Sonny, hang out on the steps next to the elevated dining area.
Their dogs, Goya and Sonny, hang out on the steps next to the elevated dining area.
The guest bathroom includes a concrete wall and pale yellow tiles from Daltile.
The guest bathroom includes a concrete wall and pale yellow tiles from Daltile.

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