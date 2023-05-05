SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Leonard Infranca

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
The Light Shed is wrapped in corrugated bituminous fiberglass backed by a UV open cladding membrane.
The Light Shed is wrapped in corrugated bituminous fiberglass backed by a UV open cladding membrane.