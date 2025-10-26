The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
Daltile covers the primary bathroom walls—a low-cost-per-square-foot choice that maximized tile coverage within budget.
Robern AiO medicine cabinets provide storage above Caesarstone counters and 27estore cabinets.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
Herman Miller Nelson Ball Bubble pendants float above a Case Dulwich Extension dining table and JOBS Bacco chairs, like a bevy of hot air balloons.
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.