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Collection by Tonya Freeman

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The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The view from the primary suite offers a distinctly different perspective over the treetops compared to the ground floor spaces. The lower ceilings in the more private wing of the home are another contrast with the grand scale of the living areas, creating a cozier, more secluded feeling.
The view from the primary suite offers a distinctly different perspective over the treetops compared to the ground floor spaces. The lower ceilings in the more private wing of the home are another contrast with the grand scale of the living areas, creating a cozier, more secluded feeling.
The floor-to-ceiling Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors in the living and dining area lead to the cantilevered deck and frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding meadow and hills while flooding the space with natural light.
The floor-to-ceiling Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors in the living and dining area lead to the cantilevered deck and frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding meadow and hills while flooding the space with natural light.
The living space is inspired by traditional barn interiors with soaring ceilings. The interior is clad almost entirely in white oak, including the floors, ceiling panels, and the trim around the windows and doors. “I consulted a German friend of mine and said, ‘I'm thinking of Baltic, birch and oak,’” says homeowner and designer Michael Halpern. “And he said, ‘Oh, the German expression is <i>aus einem Guss</i>. Or in one pour.’ And I thought that sounds right. So it became all oak.”
aus einem Guss
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
A cozy dining banquette with a custom walnut table by Susan Swingle saves some space.
A cozy dining banquette with a custom walnut table by Susan Swingle saves some space.
The new main bath includes Material ash cabinetry, limestone counters, a Brizo Litze faucet, CB2 mirror and Clé cement tile.
The new main bath includes Material ash cabinetry, limestone counters, a Brizo Litze faucet, CB2 mirror and Clé cement tile.
The master suite's bath includes a Sandra Dal Poggetto artwork , custom ash cabinetry from Material, a Mudd sink, a De Jong &amp; co. stool, and a Nash Martinez hanging pendant light.
The master suite's bath includes a Sandra Dal Poggetto artwork , custom ash cabinetry from Material, a Mudd sink, a De Jong &amp; co. stool, and a Nash Martinez hanging pendant light.
The custom ash cabinets by Material are not just wood veneer but solid wood.
The custom ash cabinets by Material are not just wood veneer but solid wood.
A Nash Martinez light fixture hangs over a whitewashed ash dining table by Robert Rahm of Marrow, with a Sandra Dal Poggetto artwork between the cabinets.
A Nash Martinez light fixture hangs over a whitewashed ash dining table by Robert Rahm of Marrow, with a Sandra Dal Poggetto artwork between the cabinets.
The couple wanted to be strategic and intentional about the lighting sources in their home, and opted not to do can lights at all. "We'll use the paper lantern at night, and everything is on a dimmer,
The couple wanted to be strategic and intentional about the lighting sources in their home, and opted not to do can lights at all. "We'll use the paper lantern at night, and everything is on a dimmer,
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front addition from the 1950s and reinstating the historic bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt and was clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch vertical cedar "tight knot
Exposed beams stretch across the vaulted wooden ceilings in the main living areas.
Exposed beams stretch across the vaulted wooden ceilings in the main living areas.
The dining room sits just steps away from the kitchen and features custom stained glass.
The dining room sits just steps away from the kitchen and features custom stained glass.
The couple wanted stacked ceramic tile to be a repeated feature of their home, alongside white oak and oversized knobs.
The couple wanted stacked ceramic tile to be a repeated feature of their home, alongside white oak and oversized knobs.

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