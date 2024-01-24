Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kelly Loredo

Favorites

View 10 Photos
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.