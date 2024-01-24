Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Kelly Loredo
Favorites
View
10
Photos
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
