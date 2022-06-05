SubscribeSign In
Near Mexico’s Pacific Coast, chef Ernesto Kut Gomez transformed a property with two dilapidated buildings into a food-focused retreat. Its pièce de résistance is a tower with guest suites and views of the area. Ernesto’s partner, Ellen Odegaard, collaborated on much of the property’s furniture, including the pool lounges.
The entire property is less than 450 square feet, but feels much larger thanks to careful planning.
"The desert will test newcomers and not all of them will remain,
The "backyard
The stairs lead down to the kitchen, which gets some shade.
An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
“It was great to work from the plans of someone who was a part of the history of architecture,” says Drapszo.
The bathtub is by Victoria + Albert and the Terre Ruggine tiles are by Iris Ceramica.
All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
In keeping with Viks’s design, the living room remains on the second floor. A bright yellow artwork by Ken’ichiro Taniguchi complements the Bend Sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&amp;B Italia. The Random pendant lights are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi, the Yo-Yo coffee table is by Emanuele Zenere, and the Maltino Rug is by Linie Design. The hardwood flooring is from the Admiration line by Mirage.
The home wraps around two spacious brick courtyards, further promoting the property's intimate immersion with the surrounding nature.
140 Heather Lane in Princeton, New Jersey, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Linda Twining of Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.
