The brick-clad home rests on a spacious lot, surrounded by a lush lawn and soaring trees.
The primary suite sits on the top floor and comes with vaulted ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet, as well as a spa-inspired bath.
The principal suite's bathroom features a custom white oak vanity topped with marble and decked with faucets from Rejuvenation. The CB2 mirrors are flanked by sconces from Foundry Lighting.
Samuel specified a custom velvet built-in headboard, then had it adorned with simple floating bedside shelves. Cedar & Moss lighting, the Safari Bench from Georgia-based Katy Skelton, and a custom weaving by Sally England finishes the cozy space.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A wall of built-in storage cubbies, shelving, and a bench anchors the bright white-painted bedroom, which features a walk-in closet.
Atop the Hans Wegner credenza are a walnut box and hand-carved bud vases made by Daniel. The Handkerchief dish is by Ami Like Miami, and the table lamp is a ’60s prototype of the KD27 by Joe Colombo.
The Bauhaus bathroom is named for the tubular pattern on the floor tile.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Set back from the street behind a thicket of greenery, the secluded walkway leads to what appears to be a one-story house.
23 Spring Lake Road in Sherman, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,300,000 by Irit Granger of William Pitt • Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.
The kitchen is now part of the large open living space. The 1960s Hygena formica cabinets in Polyester Pumpkin were a vintage find. The white pendants are from IKEA and the blue is from Habitat.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
A skylight spans across most of the primary bathroom. Baker used two different tile shapes in the same color for a custom pattern, and paired it with terrazzo on the floor.
The owners asked that their primary suite be calm and neutral. A Lawson Fenning credenza sits below the TV, and the entrance to the bathroom has pocket doors.