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Collection by
Judy Walker
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The bed from Wooding has a Paolo Alves bedside table.
Before: The black aluminum screen was changed back to white, and the wooden doors to the balcony stripped of layers of paint.
The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Now, more light and access to the garden permeates the layout. "Inverted beams allow for a completely clean ceiling without visual interference,
The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The bedroom wing also offers access to a private courtyard.
A spa-like master bath even has a relaxing wet room.
The master bath suite.
The bedrooms are contained in a private wing with three bedrooms, including the master suite. A fourth bedroom is located downstairs.
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