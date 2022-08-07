Favorites
Crafted entirely from Alaskan white cedar and Madera Belgian oak, this home by The Dinsky Team and Diaz + Alexander Studio aims to stand out in the Los Angeles housing market. Limestone paving, raised planters, mature olive trees, ground cover, and large landscape boulders help to make the lot draught tolerant. A lower teak deck wraps around a long black bottom pool with integrated lighting. Windows with built-in shadow screens and large open-air decks along the upper story boast views of Griffith Park.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.