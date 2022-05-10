The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
From sconces and pendants to track lights, we illuminate the seven basic types of lighting fixtures.
The master bedroom centers a bed frame by Floyd and a vintage rug.
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
“Lydia and Ian both have great taste and a deep appreciation of quality design,” says Agnello; the couple describe their style and aesthetic as “James Bond meets Barbarella.”
The lighting, tile, and drawer pulls all feature a circular form that was inspired by the home's curves.