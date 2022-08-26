Favorites
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer & Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
