In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
Designed for extra seating and to complement the small window, the built-in bench has become the family’s go-to spot. The Artemide mini Anglepoise lamp (£400) sheds light on nighttime reading. Other lampshades, bought while traveling (to places including Bangkok), serve as cherished mementos.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
