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Collection by Hanson

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The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for outdoor dining and lounging.
The landscaped backyard has an hourglass-shaped pool and a large patio with space for outdoor dining and lounging.
The original parquet floors extend throughout the house.
The original parquet floors extend throughout the house.
Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer, the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years.
Designed in 1963 by architect David Stringer, the home is on the market for the first time in over 30 years.
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The couple's bed is from Habitat. It also has hidden storage.
The couple's bed is from Habitat. It also has hidden storage.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
All of the floors in the house are made of traditional <i>loseta de barro</i>, a locally made terra-cotta tile that was sealed with beeswax, linseed oil, and pine tar.
loseta de barro
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.

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