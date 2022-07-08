SubscribeSign In
Master Ensuite
Kitchen
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
To brighten the kitchen, which was once the darkest room, Watson and Tschopp decided on a glossy white finish, painted directly on the same rough-cut cedar paneling used throughout the house. This maintains the consistency of materials and texture, while reflecting light and enhancing the natural illumination. Stainless steel appliances and vintage bronze hardware add luster. Super White semigloss (walls) and Old Pick Up Blue (ceilings) are by Benjamin Moore.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
Concreteworks installed a custom concrete sink in the master bathroom, which is finished with Lacava Signo faucets and surrounding penny tile by Ann Sacks.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
Main bathroom
