Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Master bathroom
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
In the evening, the glass-clad home glows from within, an inviting presence in the forest. While the interior is highly visible, the trees and landscaping on the sloped site offer privacy for the residents.
The patio extends the living space outside in warmer months and is connected to the interior via Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Doors and Marvin Modern Direct Glaze windows. A small path leads through the towering trees, directly to the lake.
The clients—a family of five with three children in college—wanted to create an “urban cabin” that embraces the tranquil forested site on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. The solution was to use vast expanses of glass to dissolve the boundaries between inside and out.
The extensive use of glass allows the residents to enjoy changing views throughout the year. In the warmer months, the 60-foot sliding glass panels of the Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Door allow for an almost covered porch feel. In cooler months, when the doors are closed, the view remains unobstructed.
The home is crafted from glass, timber, and steel—a simple yet refined palette that complements the spectacular natural setting. The deck is surrounded by lush planting that further integrates the built form into the landscape and offers a green outlook from inside, while a “Zen garden” on the lower level introduces greenery to the interior.
Glazing on both sides of the home and an open floor plan allows for beautiful water and forest views throughout the living space.
Large skylights line the mezzanine hallway overlooking the living room.
Anchored by a large central island, the chef's kitchen also features custom white cabinetry.
