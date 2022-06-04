Favorites
The extensive use of glass allows the residents to enjoy changing views throughout the year. In the warmer months, the 60-foot sliding glass panels of the Marvin Modern Multi-Slide Door allow for an almost covered porch feel. In cooler months, when the doors are closed, the view remains unobstructed.
The home is crafted from glass, timber, and steel—a simple yet refined palette that complements the spectacular natural setting. The deck is surrounded by lush planting that further integrates the built form into the landscape and offers a green outlook from inside, while a “Zen garden” on the lower level introduces greenery to the interior.
